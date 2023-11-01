Who controls the Rafah crossing, why is it important?

Although Israel does not directly control the Rafah crossing, it monitors all activity in southern Gaza from Kerem Shalom military base, and other surveillance.Israel controls all sea and air access to Gaza and most of its land borders.

In normal times more than 400 trucks go into Gaza daily - through various routes - to supply 2.3 million people. Desperation for essentials like bread drove Gazans to break into UN warehouses on 29 October to seize flour and other items.Aid officials say Rafah's principal role in the past was as a civilian crossing and that it was not equipped for a large-scale aid operation. Egyptian officials say Israeli inspection procedures"significantly delay the arrival of aid".

Israel refuses to allow fuel into Gaza, saying it could be used by the Hamas militant group for their military goals. Egyptian sources said that 500 foreign passport holders were expected to pass through Rafah in the coming days.Egypt is the only Arab state to share a border with Gaza and it fears the destabilising effect of an exodus of Palestinians. Egypt and Jordan have both warned against Palestinians being forced off their land.

Egypt is also wary of insecurity in northeastern Sinai, where it faced an Islamist insurgency that has now largely been suppressed.

