White Tie And Decorations – Check Out The Style From This Year’s Met Gala

Hordes of famous faces from the acting, music and fashion industries, descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, for the big event.

Tickets are rumoured to have cost $250,000, $10,000 more than last year, and it’s one of the highlights of the yearly show business calendar. There were more than a few fashion fails with many ladies opting for BIG gowns in loud colours while others went for drama choosing embellishment, feathers and accessories… yes, Lupita we’re referring to you.

Victoria Beckham played it safe, choosing a plain white column dress to match her husband David’s tuxedo while Anne Hathaway also opted for a column style, this time in red. Kate Upton’s dress reminds us of the Victoriana style of dressing and we’re not quite sure that’s the look she was going for while Lea Michele’s dress can only be compared to gold tinfoil and as one of Team Her put it, “she looks like a sweet”. headtopics.com

Considering her outlandish choices at previous events, Kim Kardashian toned it down for last night’s event choosing a striking blue dress and sleek hair. Cara Delevingne opted for a fashion forward look with tailored trousers and a cutaway cropped top while Gisele Bündchen stunned in a full-length black number.

Metallics won out on the night, Blake Lively channelled old Hollywood glamour alongside husband Ryan Reynolds while Jessica Alba, who’s a favourite of Team Her, opted for a slinky gold lace gown. headtopics.com

