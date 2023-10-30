Whirlwind week sees Dylan Donnellan move from amateur with a day job to the RDS turf

Clontarf hooker Dylan Donnellan made his Leinster debut in Saturday's win over the Sharks at the RDS having received a call-up just last Monday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Donnellan, who once upon a time was a member of Leinster’s academy and the Ireland U20s squad in 2014, didn’t make it as a pro in Ireland. The Galway native and former Clongowes student instead had stints at Biarritz, under Eddie O’Sullivan, and Yorkshire Carnegie, at the recommendation of former Leinster coach and Yorkshire native Stuart Lancaster.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” said Donnellan after a 12-minute cameo off the bench in Saturday’s win over the Sharks. “At my age you probably think it’s gone past you.”South Africa’s Jean Kleyn: ‘I’m just glad I’m one of the guys they thought was a warrior’“I actually got the call on Monday, I was on my way to visit a customer ... togging out and then getting back into the suit and tie and going into work. I had a couple of funny faces from the lads all right. headtopics.com

“It’s an amazing story, isn’t it?” acknowledged Leo Cullen. “Clontarf is a great club. They’re very supportive of us. We’re thankful of his employers that they were sympathetic to his and our needs.” The All Blacks had more carries (150 vs 83), metres made (481 vs 358), line breaks (seven vs three) and defenders beaten (36 vs 13) than the. Yet, as with every other knock-out, attacking quantity doesn’t lead to more positive outcomes, with only 68 per cent of New Zealand’s possessions not ending with an error or turnover. South Africa’s figure? 80 per cent.

