Which counties will be hit by Storm Ciaran as weather warning comes into effect

It looks like the heaviest rain will fall in southern and eastern coastal counties, with people warned of impacts such as poor visibility and difficult or dangerous driving conditions.A Status Yellow rain warning is now in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

Met Eireann warns: "Further rainfall associated with Storm Ciaran, combined with saturated ground conditions and high river levels, may lead to flooding." Met.ie says: "Tonight, wet and windy weather, associated with Storm Ciaran, will continue to move into southern counties, later pushing into eastern counties. Flooding is possible.

The forecast continues: "Lingering heavy rain across eastern fringes will clear early Thursday morning.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JOEDOTIE: Storm Ciarán: Follow live as Ireland braces for third storm of seasonFollow the latest weather updates, warnings and footage on our live blog as Ireland braces for Storm Ciarán to hit the country on Wednesday.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates with Met Eireann warnings in placeMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings are in place for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates with Met Eireann warnings in placeMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings are in place for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland weather LIVE updates as Met Eireann warnings in place for Storm CiaranMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings are in place for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates as Met Eireann issues raft of new warningsMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings will come into effect over Tuesday and Wednesday as Storm Ciaran is set to pass close to the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Status Yellow rain warning for six counties as Ireland braces for Storm CiaránA Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued by Met Éireann for five counties as Storm Ciarán is set to hit Ireland tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕