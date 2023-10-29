Where next for interest rates as ECB pauses?

It has certainly been a busy eighteen months for the Monetary Policy Committee of the European Central Bank.

By the end of the year, the Bank of England became the first of the major Central Banks to raise interest rates followed some months later by the US Federal Reserve. A rate hike of a quarter of a percentage point - or 25 basis points - was widely expected in July 2022, bringing the borrowing rate from zero to 0.25% and the deposit rate, which had been negative for several years, to minus 0.25%.

Decisions on rates, Ms Lagarde said, would be taken on a month-by-month basis and would be dependent on the data.Even the most dovish of commentators agreed that the hikes - despite being late in coming - were warranted.As 2023 came around and a milder-than-expected winter confounded the worst predictions of the inflation doom-mongers, opinion began to diverge around the future direction of rates. headtopics.com

The latter argument appeared to prevail. Not even the collapse of US lender, Silicon Valley Bank - as well as other smaller US banks - and warnings about the prospect of 'contagion' in the wider banking sector was enough to prompt the ECB into pausing its rate hiking cycle in March of this year.

The rate stood at 4.3% in September, according to the latest figures, which is still more than twice the ECB's target of 2% inflation. "After ten rate hikes, the ECB is likely done raising rates, but they won't say they are done hiking. It will take time for them to get inflation to 2%, but it should happen next year as policy is restrictive enough," he said. headtopics.com

Christine Lagarde: ‘I see my duty as being to the Europeans and not to the financial experts’The ECB head on steep learning curves, managing shocks — and taking deep breaths Read more ⮕

RTÉ Love/Hate Secures Major European Netflix DealThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dundalk beat Bohemians to keep European hopes aliveLate goals from substitutes Paul Doyle and Daniel Kelly secured the three points for the home side. Read more ⮕

League of Ireland: Derry City secure European football for 2024Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan scored a dramatic late winner as his hat-trick beats UCD Read more ⮕

European stocks fall on back of disappointing earningsIrish index ends week slightly higher Read more ⮕

St Patrick’s Athletic aiming to deny title to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derbyHome win against Sligo Rovers earlier in week secures European competition next season Read more ⮕