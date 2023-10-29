Where next for interest rates as ECB pauses?

It has certainly been a busy eighteen months for the Monetary Policy Committee of the European Central Bank.
By the end of the year, the Bank of England became the first of the major Central Banks to raise interest rates followed some months later by the US Federal Reserve. A rate hike of a quarter of a percentage point - or 25 basis points - was widely expected in July 2022, bringing the borrowing rate from zero to 0.25% and the deposit rate, which had been negative for several years, to minus 0.25%.
Decisions on rates, Ms Lagarde said, would be taken on a month-by-month basis and would be dependent on the data.Even the most dovish of commentators agreed that the hikes - despite being late in coming - were warranted.As 2023 came around and a milder-than-expected winter confounded the worst predictions of the inflation doom-mongers, opinion began to diverge around the future direction of rates.
The latter argument appeared to prevail. Not even the collapse of US lender, Silicon Valley Bank - as well as other smaller US banks - and warnings about the prospect of 'contagion' in the wider banking sector was enough to prompt the ECB into pausing its rate hiking cycle in March of this year.
The rate stood at 4.3% in September, according to the latest figures, which is still more than twice the ECB's target of 2% inflation. "After ten rate hikes, the ECB is likely done raising rates, but they won't say they are done hiking. It will take time for them to get inflation to 2%, but it should happen next year as policy is restrictive enough," he said.