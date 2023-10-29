Where did Halloween originate? Some say in Co Roscommon

31 October marks the celebration of Samhain or Halloween, one of the four major pre-Christian Gaelic Pagan Festivals along with Bealtaine, Lughnasadh and Imbolc.
Spread across more than two square miles of rich agricultural land, Rathcroghan encompasses 250 archaeological sites, dating back 5,500 years. Dr Curley explained:"It's part natural, part man-made cave and it is replete with stories from the early medieval literature from about a thousand years ago.
"A whole host of fearsome otherworldly beasts emerged to ravage the surrounding landscape and make it ready for winter. Dr Curley explained how our ancestors believed this cave was a portal to the Irish otherworld, also known as Tír na nÓg, where time passes at a different pace."This place is the entrance to the Irish otherworld, a place that might sound unusual to us we know of it. We know of it as Tír na nÓg, and this is place of never ending quantities of food and where you don't grow old," said Dr Curley.
Dr Curley said:"We've got a very sensitive archaeological site within a rural community that we're trying to work alongside and maintain. Shannon Mullins from North Carolina in the US and Lucy Blackthorn from Alba in Scotland visited this week.