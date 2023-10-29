Where did Halloween originate? Some say in Co Roscommon

31 October marks the celebration of Samhain or Halloween, one of the four major pre-Christian Gaelic Pagan Festivals along with Bealtaine, Lughnasadh and Imbolc.

Spread across more than two square miles of rich agricultural land, Rathcroghan encompasses 250 archaeological sites, dating back 5,500 years. Dr Curley explained:"It's part natural, part man-made cave and it is replete with stories from the early medieval literature from about a thousand years ago.

"A whole host of fearsome otherworldly beasts emerged to ravage the surrounding landscape and make it ready for winter. Dr Curley explained how our ancestors believed this cave was a portal to the Irish otherworld, also known as Tír na nÓg, where time passes at a different pace."This place is the entrance to the Irish otherworld, a place that might sound unusual to us we know of it. We know of it as Tír na nÓg, and this is place of never ending quantities of food and where you don't grow old," said Dr Curley. headtopics.com

Dr Curley said:"We've got a very sensitive archaeological site within a rural community that we're trying to work alongside and maintain. Shannon Mullins from North Carolina in the US and Lucy Blackthorn from Alba in Scotland visited this week.

Ireland’s gate to hell is in RoscommonDuring Samhain, it was believed fearsome otherworldly creatures emerged from Oweynagat Read more ⮕

Halloween Quiz for children: What kind of creature is Shrek?Answer 20 questions to test your knowledge of ghosts, ghouls, Voldemort and Frankenstein and you could win a prize Read more ⮕

How to be a mythologist: Immerse yourself in Irish folklore and legends this HalloweenGemma Tipton offers a beginner’s guide to taking up a new cultural pursuit Read more ⮕

The Irish Times Halloween prize quiz: 50 scary questions to test your general knowledgePuzzle your way through the half-term break with Eoin Butler’s questions of sport, people, news and more Read more ⮕

Halloween safety tips for pets: How can I keep my dog calm and happy during fireworks?Dogs commonly find the sound of fireworks terrifying because of their highly sensitive hearing, but there are ways to make the experience more bearable for them Read more ⮕

The Phantom Frappuccino is the Starbucks Halloween special for 2019, and it’s pretty strangeThe Phantom Frappuccino is the Starbucks Halloween special for 2019, and it's pretty strange. Read more ⮕