– When Porn Meets Christmas… This Is A Little Terrifying

Ever wondered what a snowman and woman did in their spare time? Chilled out we hear you say and you’d be right. Kind of.
We’re not entirely sure how this seasonal experimentation came about but we’d really like to know what they were thinking. Have a jolly, holly Christmas with this collection X-rated decorations from the ‘the dirty flirty novelty company.’Make sure to pay particular attention to each name pornament.
Ireland Headlines
Two new Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas specials are coming this ChristmasBBC has announced the highlights of its Christmas programme and taking centre stage yet again is Mrs. Brown’s Boys with a brand new Christmas special. Read more ⮕