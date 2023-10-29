– When Porn Meets Christmas… This Is A Little Terrifying

Ever wondered what a snowman and woman did in their spare time? Chilled out we hear you say and you’d be right. Kind of.

We’re not entirely sure how this seasonal experimentation came about but we’d really like to know what they were thinking. Have a jolly, holly Christmas with this collection X-rated decorations from the ‘the dirty flirty novelty company.’Make sure to pay particular attention to each name pornament.

Two new Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas specials are coming this ChristmasBBC has announced the highlights of its Christmas programme and taking centre stage yet again is Mrs. Brown’s Boys with a brand new Christmas special. Read more ⮕

Zuckered, Mummy Porn And Gangnam: Just Some Of The Words We Learned In 2012The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PICTURE: Taylor Swift Shares Adorable Snaps As She Meets Her Godchild For The First TimeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PHOTO: The Cutest Snapshot You’ll See Today: Kangaroo Meets A Kid In A OnesieThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Christmas FM have announced their charity partner for 2019The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bring your Christmas party to the ski slopes: Après Dublin is HEREThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕