WhatsApp experiences outage affecting users worldwide

WhatsApp went down for hundreds of thousands of users all across the globe on Wednesday evening in the latest Meta outage in the space of a few weeks. The real-time problem and outage monitoring site Downdetecor reported a spike in issues with the popular messaging services around 7pm around the country.

At the height of the outage, more than 6,000 Irish WhatsApp accounts reported issues with their account, with some reports that other Meta-owned apps like Instagram were also experiencing small issues. While parent company Meta has yet to issue an update on the issue, WhatsApp took to micro-blogging platform X to acknowledge the outage and "working on getting" the app up and running again “as quickly as possible

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WhatsApp outage: Thousands of users across Ireland left unable to access appOn Wednesday night, WhatsApp users dashed to rival social site X (formerly Twitter) to vent their anger as the messaging app went down

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

WhatsApp Experiences Outage, Users Unable to Send MessagesWhatsApp users across the world have reported that the messaging app has gone down on Wednesday evening. The popular Meta-owned service is stuck “connecting” and not reloading for hundreds of thousands of users who have been left unable to send messages, videos, pictures or voice notes. Messages within the app are also appearing with a timer symbol beside them, without the single and double blue ticks that normally appear beside a message to indicate its status. A spokesperson wrote: "We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible". According to Downdector at its peak, almost 6,000 users had reported issues, as of its last update, Downdector reports that 504 users were experiencing issues. Acknowledging the outage, WhatsApp took to X to say that they are "working on getting" the app up and running again.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

WhatsApp outage LIVE updates as messaging app goes down worldwideWhatsApp users around the world have been left unable to send messages, pictures and videos

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gardai issue warning as new scam doing the rounds on WhatsAppGardai have been made aware of the scam and have urged WhatsApp users to remain vigilant

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

EU probes Apple, Google, Meta for potential DMA breachesApple, Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms will be investigated for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act, EU competition regulators said today, potentially leading to hefty fines for the companies.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

EU investigates Apple, Meta and Alphabet under landmark new lawBig Tech groups are the first to face full investigations under bloc’s new Digital Markets Act

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »