'Whatever the team needs': Frisch ready to answer Munster out-half SOS if called

The 27-year old played out-half coming through the ranks in his native France and is ready to step up if needed, with Jack Crowley not back from World Cup duty and Joey Carbery nursing a hand injury. Frisch, part of the Emerging Ireland squad that went to South Africa early last season, played at out-half for the Barbarians against Samoa in Brive in August when his former Bristol Bears coach Pat Lam was in charge.

Academy player Tony Butler and experienced centre Rory Scannell could slot in at out-half next Saturday if needed when Munster take on the Dragons, but Frisch says he’s ready to step up if needed. Advertisement “There’s Tony Butler who is fit to go and Rory Scannell is obviously very experienced in that position, but whatever the team needs, if someone goes down, I can cover, no problem,” said Frisch.

Frisch, who grew up in Paris, is a versatile player who came through the ranks at Massy, Stade Francais and Rouen, playing in either centre position, out-half or full-back, before Lam brought him to Bristol.

He enjoyed a superb first season with Munster last year, linking up with Malakai Fekitoa, although by the time the Kiwi made his mark he was on his way out the door to Benetton. Frisch made 19 appearances, all but one of them starting at outside centre, during that campaign which ended with the URC success.Now Frisch is set to partner another New Zealander this season, with Alex Nankivell making his first two appearances off the bench against the Sharks and Benetton.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Munster’s Antoine Frisch ready to play outhalf if needed against DragonsJack Crowley not back from World Cup and Joey Carbery nursing hand injury ahead of URC game

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: 'The Boss' won't disrupt the Munster ChampionshipBruce Springsteen Páirc Uí Chaoimh date next May comes just days after crunch Cork/Limerick hurling tie at the Leeside venue

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Munster weigh up options as they wait for scan results on Carbery hand injuryRory Scannell or Tony Butler could deputise at 10 against the Dragons if Carbery is ruled out.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: 'A very wet day indeed' - Flooding fears as country braces for Storm CiaránRain is going to build along southern counties across Munster and south Leinster later this evening

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Classy Munster centre willing to fill in at no 10 if neededAntoine Frisch was originally an out-half in his Stade Francais academy days and played there for the Barbarians this summer. With Joey Carbery an injury concern, the centre could plug a gap in that role

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Leinster, Munster and Kerry games live on TV in next weekend's GAA scheduleThe cameras will be live from Carlow, Waterford and Tralee.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕