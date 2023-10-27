What to watch this autumn, as per the IMAGE staffers

From rewatching tried and true comfort shows for the thousandth time to thought-provoking miniseries, here’s how team IMAGE are entertaining themselves now that we’ve found ourselves in the depths of autumn…bandwagon but having just finished the series, I absolutely get the hype. The music, the costumes, the love triangle – it had me hooked from start to finish and I’ve been listening to the soundtrack on Spotify for weeks now.

The plot explores and revolves around themes such as Islamic extremism, terrorism, tensions within Islam and among Muslims, women’s rights, and human rights.season. I am hooked on rewatching every single season! It is the perfect show to sit down and watch during the colder evenings.description for the iconic series reads: ‘Fiercely independent single mom Lorelai raises gifted, Ivy League-bound daughter Rory amid a continual stream of quick-witted repartee.

Gorgeously low stakes and exceedingly wholesome, popping on a couple of episodes while you unwind in front of the fireplace is an annual autumn tradition in the homes of many, so do yourself a favour and get invovled.. It’s incredibly riveting – the story follows an esteemed billionaire and owner of a pharmaceutical company, whose children and heirs have each died from tragic “accidents” within days of each other. headtopics.com

After that tragic event, the formerly nice guy changed. After contemplating taking his life, Tony decides he would rather live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes. He thinks of it as a superpower —not caring about himself or anybody else—but it ends up being trickier than he envisioned when his friends and family try to save the nice guy that they used to know.

Read more:

image_magazine »

Incredible Image Of The Northern Lights Captured In Donegal TonightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Green Day's new album cover features image from the TroublesGreen Day’s latest album cover has picture from a riot scene from The Troubles in Northern Ireland. It shows a smiling boy with a rock in his hand standing... Read more ⮕

It’s Treat Time! Fashion Designer Posts Image Of Yummy Cronuts To InstagramThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Clare soccer club investigates after pic of new kit features drug paraphernaliaAvenue United says the image was not associated with its coaches or players, but is offering support to the individual involved 'as a duty of care' Read more ⮕

SAVE THE DATE: Our last networking event of 2023 is coming up on November 28Calling all IMAGE Business Club members! Our final networking event is coming up – make sure to mark your calendars. Read more ⮕

- Where to Watch and Stream Online – Entertainment.ie12-year-old Regan MacNeil begins to adapt an explicit new personality as strange events befall the local area of Georgetown. Her mother becomes torn between sci... Read more ⮕