What to Look Forward to in April: Events, Festivals, and More

March is done and dusted and we can finally start to look forward to brighter, longer evenings as April gets underway. Thankfully, from sports and music to food and fun for all the family, there are plenty of events, festivals, gigs, and more taking place over the month so there is much to look forward to in April. Golf fans are in for a treat this month as The Masters kicks off in one week, starting the first of four of the major golfing tournaments this year.
Ahead of the tee-off, a golf show is also taking place for any enthusiasts to get them in the swinging mood. READ MORE: All of the cost of living changes coming into effect in April There is also a tonne of cultural events over the coming weeks, from literature and film festivals, theatre productions and concerts from some acclaimed Irish and international artists. For anyone looking to get their calendar filled up for the coming month, here is everything you need to know about what to look forward to in Apri
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Satchwell sent forward for trial for murder of wifeA book of evidence has been served on truck driver Richard Satchwell who has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, charged with the murder of his wife.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »