What to bake this weekend: Lilly Higgins’ pumpkin pie

Looking for something fun and festive to whip up this weekend? Lilly Higgins shares her delicious pumpkin pie recipe with us.First make the pastry. Place the flour and butter into the bowl of a food processor and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the whole egg and pulse until it comes together to form a dough. Flatten the dough into a disc and wrap in cling film. Place in the fridge to rest.

Once rested roll the pastry out on a floured surface. Line a 23cm tart tin. Leave to rest in the fridge again whilst you make the filling. Melt the chopped chocolate in a heat proof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water. Once smooth set aside to cool slightly.

Whisk the egg with the evaporated milk. Stir in the pumpkin puree and add the sugar, spices and flour. Once the mixture is smooth reserve 250ml in a jug. Pour the remainder into the pre lined tart tin. Blend the melted chocolate with the reserved pumpkin mix. Pour the dark chocolatey batter into a strong plastic sandwich bag and snip the corner to form a piping bag (or use a piping bag with a wide nozzle. headtopics.com

