What time and TV channel is Ulster v Bulls in the United Rugby Championship?

Ulster staged an impressive second-half comeback to beat Zebre last weekend and will be hoping to make it two wins from two when they host Bulls this afternoon.

Dan McFarland's side will begin a new chapter in Kingspan Stadium's history, as it'll the first time the team play on the newly installed 3G pitch. Bulls were dominant victors over Scarlets last weekend by a scoreline of 63-21. They'll be hoping to run riot again, this time on Ulster's new surface.

READ MORE: South Africa team to play New Zealand: Munster pair named on the bench for Rugby World Cup finalWhere and when is it? Kingspan Stadium, Belfast on Sunday 29th October.What channel is it on? The match is being shown live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1Betting odds Ulster: 10/11 Draw: 20/1 Bulls: 10/11 headtopics.com

Antrim’s Cathy Carey wants her club to push on after dethroning Ulster champions'Whenever you go in with nothing to lose, you kind of play a wee bit with less shackles on, I think. It’s just having that belief in your squad, that you know girls are going to do the job that they’ve been sent out to do' Read more ⮕

Ulster Bank down to final €200m of depositsUK-owned bank still has to find a solution for deposits linked to so-called offset mortgages Read more ⮕

Ulster Bank still holding £200m in Irish depositsUlster Bank customers continued to hold deposits totalling £200m in the third quarter of the year. Read more ⮕

David Humphreys to succeed David Nucifora as IRFU’s high performance directorFormer Ulster and Ireland outhalf currently in a high profile role in English cricket Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is Leinster v Sharks in the United Rugby Championship?Leo Cullen's side will be hoping to bounce-back from an opening weekend defeat to Glasgow Warriors. Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is Connacht v Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship?Connacht beat Ospreys last weekend and face Glasgow Warriors later today. Read more ⮕