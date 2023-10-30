What time and TV channel is the Ballon d'Or ceremony on tonight?

The Ballon d’Or will host its 67th ceremony tonight at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris as we will find out this year’s best footballer.

Lionel Messi has been tipped to win the award for an eighth time after his World Cup success in Qatar at the end of the year. Read MoreReal Madrid take keen interest in top Irish prospect with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested

Erling Haaland is in with a running after his 52 goals last season helped Manchester City complete the treble and will be hoping to receive the award from host Didier Drogba. Katie McCabe is among the nominees for the Women’s Ballon d’Or and is the first Irish person to be nominated since Roy Keane back in 2000. George Best is the only person from Ireland to win the award which came back in 1968.Where is the ceremony? Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.Where can you watch it? French outlet L’equipe will be streaming the ceremony on YouTube.Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts. headtopics.com

30 nominees shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or award with 11 from Premier LeagueLionel Messi is hot favourite to win an eighth Ballon d'Or award at the ceremony in Paris, while the Premier League has 11 nominees, including Manchester City star Erling Haaland Read more ⮕

Katie McCabe right at home among world's elite with Ballon d'Or recognitionThe winner of the prestigious award will be announced at a ceremony in Paris this evening. Read more ⮕

Every nominee for all four awards at the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremonyErling Haaland and Lionel Messi are the frontrunners to claim the Ballon d'Or award on Monday, while the winners of the Ballon d'Or Feminin, Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy will also be announced Read more ⮕

Messi-Ronaldo Ballon d'Or U-turn speaks volumes after leaked winnerLionel Messi's U-turn on his thoughts about winning another Ballon d'Or is interesting, especially now that the Argentine legend is set to receive his record-eighth golden ball Read more ⮕

Brad Pitt's biggest movie is among the movies on TV tonightBrad Pitt's biggest movie is among the movies on TV tonight Read more ⮕

One of the best serial killer thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonightOne of the best serial killer thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight Read more ⮕