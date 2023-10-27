What time and TV channel is St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers?

St. Patrick's Athletic welcome Shamrock Rovers to Richmond Park in what could prove a pivotal match in the race for the Premier Division title.

St. Pat's go into the game three points behind Rovers having played a game more. Win and they're joint top. Shamrock Rovers are in the driving seat and just need to avoid losing to maintain their lead at the summit. Should they lose hoever, it could prove a monumental moment in the title run-in.

Where and when is it? Richmond Park, Dublin on Friday 27th October.What channel is it on? The match is being shown live on RTE2.Betting odds St. Patrick's Athletic: 23/10 Draw: 23/10 Shamrock Rovers: EVS

