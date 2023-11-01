What time and TV channel is Man United vs Newcastle in the EFL Cup tonight.

Last year’s winners recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the previous round while opponents Newcastle beat City 1-0 to leave manager Pep Guardiola unhappy at full-time.A brace from Callum Wilson earned the Magpies a point in the Premier League following a controversial VAR penalty decision against Wolves.

Erik Ten Hag picked up his first United title as they beat Newcastle in last year's final with goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.What time is it? Kick-off is at a later time of 8.15 p.m.

