What time and TV channel is Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the EFL Cup tonight.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah steered the Reds to a comfortable 3-0 win at home in the Premier League.Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to add to their league cup success after winning the competition in 2022 along with the FA Cup.

Bournemouth beat Stoke City 2-0 in the previous round and won 2-1 against Burnely in the league at the weekend thanks to a late Phillip Billing goal.What time is it? The game gets underway at 7.45 this evening.

What TV channel is it on? The game is not being shown live anywhere in Ireland or the UK but you can keep up to date with the score on BBC Radio 5 Live's EFL Cup coverage. You can also catch highlights of the game on ITV4 at 11.30 p.m.

