What time and TV channel is Benetton v Munster in the United Rugby Championship?

Munster travel to Treviso to face Benetton hoping to back up what was an impressive first performance as reigning URC champions.

Sharks were dispatched in relatively comfortable fashion at Thomond Park in a 34-21 victory. One huge bonus for Graham Rowntree's men was the return of Andrew Conway who saw out the full 80 minutes. Benetton were narrow winners over Cardiff last weekend and will be hoping to pull off a similar result later today.

READ MORE: South Africa team to play New Zealand: Munster pair named on the bench for Rugby World Cup finalWhere and when is it? Stadio Monigo, Treviso on Sunday 29th October.What channel is it on? The match is being shown live on RTE2 and Premier Sports 1Betting odds Benetton: 10/11 Draw: 19/1 Munster: 10/11 headtopics.com

Munster bring Nash and Hodnett in to starting team for trip to ItalyBenetton await Graham Rowntree’s side on Sunday afternoon at 2pm. Read more ⮕

Reigning Munster club champions Kerins O'Rahillys relegated to Kerry intermediateNewcestown were crowned Cork Senior A hurling champions as they beat Blarney by two points, 3-17 to 0-24. Read more ⮕

US appears isolated after resisting United Nations resolution on Gaza truceIn wake of extended Israeli offensive, Jordan’s motion passes in New York by 120 votes to 14, with 45 countries abstaining Read more ⮕

Eddie Nketiah scores hat-trick as 5-star Arsenal thrash Sheffield UnitedThe victory took Arsenal up to second place, two points behind leaders Tottenham. Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is Ulster v Bulls in the United Rugby Championship?Ulster will be hoping to make it two wins from two at the start of their URC campaign. Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is Leinster v Sharks in the United Rugby Championship?Leo Cullen's side will be hoping to bounce-back from an opening weekend defeat to Glasgow Warriors. Read more ⮕