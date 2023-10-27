What time and TV channel is Amanda Serrano v Danila Ramos on this evening?

Serrano's Undisputed Featherweight title is up for grabs as the Puerto Rican Sensation takes part in her first bout since beating Heather Hardy in August.

History will be made this evening, with tonight's fight set to be the first Undisputed women's title bout to be contested under 12 x 3 minute rounds.Where is the fight taking place? Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida.

What time is the fight on at? The fight should begin at around 2am on Friday evening/Saturday morning.Can I stream the fight? You can stream the fight live on DAZN.Damazion Vanhouter vs. Nafys AnasEuri Cedeno vs. Dayan DepestreQuotes corner Serrano: "We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing," she said. headtopics.com

"Together, on Friday, October 27, we will make history and prove to the world once again, how incredible women's boxing is and that we are just as tough, dynamic, and capable as any man in the ring, if not more so.Betting odds Serrano - 1/33Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts.

