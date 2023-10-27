What She Said: How surface level social media posts can never suffice

How do I do the right thing on social media when it comes to the stuff that really matters and which I am only now (ashamedly) educating myself about?
Social media is, at the moment, a jarring place to spend your time. Amidst #GRWM outfit reels and DIY interiors and latte make-up before and afters, you’ll find devastating imagery depicting the very real humanitarian crisis happening in Gaza as well as what Hamas are carrying out in Israel. The imagery will stop you in your tracks; as it should.
I have gone back and forth about how much I should be saying or am expected to say. Say nothing and you’re considered part of the problem. I remember rushing to post a black square image on my newsfeed during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, believing this was the right thing to do, only then to learn actually, it wasn’t helping anyone; it was misinformed and we should never have been posting these squares in the first place. Quickly, they disappeared. headtopics.com
This time, with what started out as a complex and historical political issue, I was hesitant to start knee-jerk posting what I was seeing as it was happening in real-time. This time I didn’t just want to post because everyone else was posting. I watched videos, I read articles, I had conversations with others to try and understand what was happening.
I spoke to a friend and an incredibly accomplished journalist, Anne-Marie Tomchak. What she said really struck a chord so I want to share it here too. She said: “A culture has formed online where there is an expectation to have an opinion on just about everything. And that’s really misguided for a range of reasons. It can lead to people unwittingly spreading misinformation as they’re rushing to post and don’t fact-check or verify sources. headtopics.com