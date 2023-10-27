What She Said: How surface level social media posts can never suffice

How do I do the right thing on social media when it comes to the stuff that really matters and which I am only now (ashamedly) educating myself about?

Social media is, at the moment, a jarring place to spend your time. Amidst #GRWM outfit reels and DIY interiors and latte make-up before and afters, you’ll find devastating imagery depicting the very real humanitarian crisis happening in Gaza as well as what Hamas are carrying out in Israel. The imagery will stop you in your tracks; as it should.

I have gone back and forth about how much I should be saying or am expected to say. Say nothing and you’re considered part of the problem. I remember rushing to post a black square image on my newsfeed during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, believing this was the right thing to do, only then to learn actually, it wasn’t helping anyone; it was misinformed and we should never have been posting these squares in the first place. Quickly, they disappeared. headtopics.com

This time, with what started out as a complex and historical political issue, I was hesitant to start knee-jerk posting what I was seeing as it was happening in real-time. This time I didn’t just want to post because everyone else was posting. I watched videos, I read articles, I had conversations with others to try and understand what was happening.

I spoke to a friend and an incredibly accomplished journalist, Anne-Marie Tomchak. What she said really struck a chord so I want to share it here too. She said: “A culture has formed online where there is an expectation to have an opinion on just about everything. And that’s really misguided for a range of reasons. It can lead to people unwittingly spreading misinformation as they’re rushing to post and don’t fact-check or verify sources. headtopics.com

Read more:

image_magazine »

‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’She had a love of English, so Louise Toal thought she would make a career out of teaching it. She is glad she did Read more ⮕

Woman detained in Dubai for three days after drinking glass of wine on flightShe says she and her daughter were held for three days. Read more ⮕

Anne Doyle once woke up in the wrong hotel room in hilarious travel mishapThe legendary newsreader has recalled a moment in life where she couldn't help but laugh, even though she felt totally mortified - but now she sees the funny side to it Read more ⮕

Woman claiming she was left 'like leopard' after laser hair removal settles caseShe said it was the most aggressive pain she had ever felt and three months later she was still in intense pain Read more ⮕

Mila Kunis Says She Can’t Go on DatesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kim Reveals The Real Reason Why She Stopped Smiling In Her PhotographsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕