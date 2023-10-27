What’s On My Beauty Shelf: Michele Scott-Lynch Shares Her Beauty Essentials

The founder of Bouclème Hair Care tells us about her beauty favourites, best beauty investments, home fragrances she covets and her important beauty ethos…morning and night. It’s formula is so creamy and gentle, and perfect for my dry skin. I use Tropic Skincare Sun Day facial Defence SPF 50 daily, it’s such an important skincare step. It’s a great natural sunscreen that isn’t thick or heavy, and sits wonderfully under make up.in the shade Cheek To Cheek.

My Facegym Pro is a great tool for lifting and sculpting the face, it uses an electrical current to activate facial muscles and keep my skin looking lifted and awake – it gives me a minute of ‘me time’ too. I adore– I love a warm and spicy fragrance and this is my go-to all year round. I Aurelia’s Probiotic Concentrate Serum – I layer this under my daily moisturiser, and have found it really helps to reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots.I like to switch up my moisturiser in between seasons.

