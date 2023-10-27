What makes a great dynamic duo?

Bacon and eggs, bread and butter, Tom and Jerry are just some of the more iconic duos in the world. A new poll as fish and chips as the world most iconic duo.

Our very own dynamic duo, Newstalk Breakfast’s Shane Coleman and Ciara Kelly joined Kieran to discuss this on The Hard Shoulder...Bacon and eggs, bread and butter, Tom and Jerry are just some of the more iconic duos in the world.Our very own dynamic duo, Newstalk Breakfast’s Shane Coleman and Ciara Kelly joined Kieran to discuss this on The Hard Shoulder...

Read more:

NewstalkFM »

Really? Company Creates Bacon-Flavoured CondomsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Insufficient evidence found by World Rugby to pursue Tom Curry racism allegationWorld Rugby announced that it has closed the case unless additional evidence comes to light Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury delighted by Tom Aspinall’s short-notice UFC world title fightAspinall fights for the UFC interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich next month and Fury was happy to see his close friend get the short-notice opportunity Read more ⮕

Tarts, Tralee and Tom Hardy: The Best of Tonight’s TVThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Case against Mbonambi dropped as World Rugby finds insufficient evidenceTom Curry made two allegations that Mbonambi had used discriminatory language. Read more ⮕

Tom Vaughan Lawlor praises Dublin Murders’ ‘nuanced and complex storylines’The eagerly anticipated true crime series is coming very, very soon. Read more ⮕