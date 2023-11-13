What if the Spanish Armada had succeeded? No British Empire. No English-speaking America, Canada or Oz. A very different India. We’d still probably rebel at some stage – the Spanish King wasn’t much more craic than Elizabeth. Phillip the Prudent is as at odds with Irish notions as the Virgin Queen. We would have even more Catholic church. Way more. The Irish winning gold every time in the Inquisition Olympics.

Boreen bullfights might be a thing, as might eating our tea at 10pm and other nightmares. In the plus column, flamenco-trad crossovers would rock. A nation of wine drinkers, at least we would eat more of our own fish, and have better ham on small plates in all our shebeens.What did the Spanish ever do for us? Spain and Catalonia’s influence is everywhere. Catalan is the first language for a quarter of Sardinians. Alghero is the Sardinian Barceloneta without the bag-snatching and constant cobble-trundle of holiday renters.Getting to the fortress town of Alghero from the airport can be har

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Science Week: Exploring the Human Side of ScienceThis year’s Science Week asks people to consider what it means to be human in today’s world, and how the decisions we make today will impact the people and world of the future

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Man Utd 'ready to activate' release clause amid Liverpool transfer battleManchester United are ready to compete with Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signature of Sporting's highly-rated centre-back Goncalo Inacio in the New Year

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Sporting Defender Goncalo Inacio Attracts Interest from European HeavyweightsManchester United are ready to compete with Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signature of Sporting's highly-rated centre-back Goncalo Inacio in the New Year

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Man Utd 'ready to activate' release clause amid Liverpool transfer battleManchester United are ready to compete with Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signature of Sporting's highly-rated centre-back Goncalo Inacio in the New Year

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Sporting Defender Goncalo Inacio Attracts Interest from European HeavyweightsManchester United are ready to compete with Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signature of Sporting's highly-rated centre-back Goncalo Inacio in the New Year

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »