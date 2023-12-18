What I Spend on Christmas: The 41-year-old newly back-to-work mum earning €45k who plans to spend €250 on Santa gifts

The average Irish family spends €2,700 over the festive season, but what about the savers and splurgers? As part of our financial series, we speak to a mum of small children about her Christmas spending “I’ve had three children in just five years so this is the first year that I’m back earning and I’m hugely appreciative of the extra funds. My children are still quite small so we can get away with not spending a fortune on them this Christmas.

I’ve a large family so we just do Secret Santa for every adult and every child. After the blur of the last five years, I’m trying to focus on myself a little more. I’m usually quite sensible with my cash, as we’ve had to be. Even more so than my partner, to be honest. Because I’m just newly back to work I don’t get a bonus, but I heard that we get vouchers (€150) for popular shopping centres like Dundrum which will really help towards the Secret Santa gift





