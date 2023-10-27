What draws celebrities to Aran knitwear?

And besides all the skin care, make-up and gadgets that celebrities are promoting, there is a huge fashion influence as well. Seeing what our idols wear in their daily lives, around the house and at the events they attend can inspire us to make some fashion decisions ourselves. A trend we like on celebrities is Aran knitwear, as it holds a lot of rich meanings to it while being stylish to wear. Read along to find out what it is, who wore it and why celebrities are drawn to it.
Public personalities from actors to musicians have been spotted rocking these intricate knits. Style icons like Kate Middleton, Harry Styles, and Emma Watson have all been seen rocking Aran knitwear, showcasing how versatile this traditional Irish clothing can be in modern fashion. Aran knitwear also made an appearance in the well known mystery movie “Knives Out”.
