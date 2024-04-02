Weymouth's National League South clash abandoned due to medical incident

Weymouth's National League South clash with Yeovil Town has been abandoned in the second-half after a medical incident in the stands. In a statement, Weymouth said: "Due to the medical emergency that took place in the stadium this afternoon, we can confirm that today's game has been abandoned. A further announcement will later take place. Our thoughts go out to the casualty and their loved ones." The game was stopped 75 minutes in with Weymouth a goal ahead against the league leaders.

The players were taken off the pitch, with the mach ultimately being called off as an air ambulance landed on the pitch to help treat the ill supporter. In a video message on Weymouth's social media accounts, club chairman Paul Maitland confirmed the fan was on their way to hospital. And he revealed that it was the referee's decision to abandon the gam

