WeWork shares plummet amid reports it will file for bankruptcy

The co-work space provider, which was once valued at $47 billion, has considered filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in New Jersey in a bid to restructure the company’s debts, the Wall Street Journal has reported.A stock market filing published by WeWork on Tuesday said the company has ...

RTEBUSINESS: WeWork plans to file for bankruptcyWeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, a source familiar with the matter said last night, as the SoftBank Group-backed company struggles with a massive debt pile and hefty losses.

IRISHTIMES: WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy according to US reportsCoworking group is one of Dublin’s largest office tenants but has struggled to restructure since

