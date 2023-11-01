WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy according to US reports

The company had one of the most dramatic trajectories of the last start-up boom – reaching a valuation of $47 billion (€44.5 billion) before a disastrous attempt at an initial public offering and challenges to its co-working model during the pandemic.

The company had net long-term debt of $2.9 billion at the end of June and more than $13 billion in long-term leases, at a time when rising borrowing costs are hurting the commercial property sector. WeWork is one of the biggest office tenants in Dublin, occupies space at the 2 Dublin Landings building in the docklands as well as on Harcourt Road and the Charlemont Exchange near the Grand Canal.

WeWork is the anchor tenant at the 11,148 sq m (120,000 sq ft) office block on Dame Street in Dublin 2, and will occupy seven of the nine floors in the building. A spokesman for developer Hines, which owns the building, said at the time that the move would not have “any impact on the commercial agreement in place for One Central Plaza”, as the building is now known.

It also dabbled in somewhat tangential projects, like a private elementary school called WeGrow, two residential buildings called WeLive, and a gym concept called Rise By We.

