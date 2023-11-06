Wet start to the week with heavy showers and possible spot flooding

Met Éireann is forecasting a wet start to the week, warning that heavy showers could cause spot flooding in places today. It’s likely to remain unsettled in the coming days, with frost and ice possible on Thursday. Sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers are expected throughout Monday amid cool temperatures reaching a high of between nine and 12 degrees. The showers will continue tonight with temperatures falling to between four and eight degrees with a moderate wind coming from the west.

Damp conditions will continue into Tuesday but showers will be less frequent in the afternoon with temperatures rising to a maximum of 13 degrees. Rain will clear from Leinster and Ulster on Wednesday morning, leaving more sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers. Persistent rain is possible on Thursday with chilly winds coming from the southwest and temperatures of between six and nine degrees. That night could see frost and ice as temperatures fall to between five degrees and minus one. Winds will be light but strongest in the southwest. There may be a brief reprieve on Saturday, which the national forecaster expects to be the driest day of the week before rain returns that night and continues into Sunday

