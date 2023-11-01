West Ham fans told they are a 'disgrace' if they boo Rice on return with Arsenal

Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash is the first meeting between West Ham and the Gunners at the London Stadium since Rice's switch. There are concerns Rice will be greeted with jeers on his return after making the move from east to north London.

"If you're a West Ham fan listening to this... if you boo Declan Rice, you are an absolute disgrace to your club," Cundy told talkSPORT. "You're an absolute disgrace. (He deserves a good reception) because of what he did (for West Ham), what he achieved."

Beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the Europa Conference League final ended West Ham's 43-year wait for a major trophy. He was widely expected to leave the Hammers following that game having revealed his desire to play in the Champions League six months earlier.

When fellow talkSPORT host Jamie O'Hara said West Ham fans don't sound like that, Cundy replied: "That's exactly how they sound. And all of a sudden, West Ham's season is kind of grinding to a little bit of a halt (after back-to-back league defeats).

West Ham boss David Moyes has urged fans to give Rice a good reception. He told reporters: "He should be welcomed back with open arms. We’re all looking forward to seeing him again. He was a brilliant member of the team, led the team brilliantly well and conducted himself impeccably as captain and during his time here.

