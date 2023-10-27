Well This is It. Zayn Malik Has Released His First Solo Single.

Zayn has released a big old sexy whopper of a tune to launch his solo career. The video features his bae Gigi Hadid and people are losing their shit.He revealed he never wanted to be in One Direction in the first place. Ouch.

“I always wanted to go, from the first year really,” Malik says in stadium bleachers. “I never really wanted to be in the band. I just gave it a go because it was there at the time.”. “I couldn’t give my opinion on this or that because it didn’t fit the grain of what we were as a band and what we represented.

