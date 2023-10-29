Weightloss Myths Debunked

When it comes to losing weight, there are certain myths that continue to persist in popular culture. Are they true and should you pay them any heed?know that hot water with a slice of lemon first thing in the morning is the way forward when it comes to dropping a few pounds.

But is there really any truth in some of the traditional weight-loss myths out there? Here are five weight-loss myths that we are more than happy to debunk…Ah carbohydrates. Not only do they taste all kinds of amazing (buttered white toast, how are ya!) but if you’re trying to lose weight, no longer do you have to shun them from your daily diet. You see there’s a common misconception that eating carbs will make you chubby.

In fact, more and more research is surfacing which states that in order to have a healthy, balanced diet, we need to be eating carbs. Did you know that if you cut your intake of comforting carbohydrates you could find yourself losing focus and concentration? You’ll feel weakerhungrier. It’s just not worth it. Carbohydrates are perfectly fine as long as you stick to the healthy kind – we’re talking fruits, veggies and some delish whole grains.Put that low-fat, extra-light, skimmed-to-within-an-inch-of-its-life milk down and back away. Just because food is labelled ‘fat-free’ that doesn’t mean that it is low in calories. headtopics.com

When you’re trying to lose weight, it’s important to keep an eye on the amount of calories contained within the food you’re eating. If the calories are higher than the full-fat version, then you know you’re eating more sugar than anything else.This seems like it’s a bit of legitimate advice, but is it really? According to research, eating small meals every three to four hours doesn’t boost your metabolism. Not at all.

