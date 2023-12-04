Weekly payment for asylum seekers without accommodation

Asylum seekers who cannot get accommodation will get a weekly payment of €75 under a plan going to Cabinet tomorrow. Government sources have described the measure as temporary and it is in line with what is on offer in other European Union states. It comes as Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the Government is"very concerned" about the prospect of asylum seekers sleeping in tents and the associated health and safety risks, the Tánaiste has said.

32 international protection applicants were not offered State-provided accommodation when they presented to the International Protection Office. The figures, up to close of business, were provided to RTÉ News by the Department of Integration. Earlier, the Department of Integration said it can no longer provide accommodation to all international protection applicants due to a severe shortage. In a statement, a spokesperson for the department said tents and sleeping bags will be provided to people where require





