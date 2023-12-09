Wedding Mix-Up at The Kingsley Hotel in Cork

Lauren Spicer and Jamie Sheehan from Cork were married by celebrant Caroline McCarthy in The Kingsley Hotel in Cork city, but some of their guests ended up at the wrong hotelThe Kingsley Hotel in Cork city. We had both our civil ceremony and our reception there. Our celebrant Caroline McCarthy made the whole ceremony so easy going and stress free. We had the lovely Sirona Strings play our ceremony and reception drinks.I got my dress from The Moderne on Lavitt's Quay in Cork city.

The dress is made by Stella York. Veronica made the whole experience so calm, she allowed me pick out dresses I wanted to try on and then asked did I want to try on a dress she picked out, and that ended up being my wedding dress. I fell in love the minute I put it on.During our ceremony, we had a special thanks for certain people who had travelled down to the wedding, and it turned out they went to the wrong hotel. It broke the ice thank God. Made us all laugh!Try not to stress over the small details. Things will fall into place; nothing ever goes fully to pla





