Web Summit faces up to an uncertain future without its founder

Paddy Cosgrave quit after a succession of sponsors and speakers pulled out of this year's event.

“I’m shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland’s government, who for once are doing the right thing,” the post read. “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are.”

Israeli ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira said Israel would no longer take part in the conference due to Cosgrave’s “outrageous statements”. Several Israeli investors and tech companies said they would also cancel their participation, taking to social media to explain why. headtopics.com

Taboola chief executive Adam Singola, a previous attendee, said he would never again work with Cosgrave. Cosgrave’s follow-up apology on X struck a different note. “We are devastated to see the terrible killings and the level of innocent civilian casualties in Israel and Gaza. We condemn the attacks by Hamas and extend our deepest sympathies to everyone who has lost loved ones. We hope for peaceful reconciliation.”

“I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it has been presented has caused profound hurt to many. To anyone who was hurt by my words, I apologise deeply,” the blog post said. “What is needed at this time is compassion, and I did not convey that. Web Summit has a long history of partnership with Israel and its tech firms, and I am deeply regretful that those friends were hurt by any of what I said. My aim is and always has been to strive for peace. headtopics.com

