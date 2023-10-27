Web Summit cofounders want Paddy Cosgrave to sell his shares

Web Summit attendees in Lisbon. The cofounders of Web Summit have written to the company’s board requesting that former chief executive Paddy Cosgrave sell his stake in the company or face putting more than 300 jobs at risk. Photograph: Armando Franca/PA

The cofounders of Web Summit have written to the company’s board requesting that former chief executive Paddy Cosgrave sell his stake in the company or face putting more than 300 jobs at risk. David Kelly and Daire Hickey, who own 7 per cent and 12 per cent respectively of the company behind the Lisbon conference, are understood to have written to the board to express concerns that Mr Cosgrave’s continued ownership of the company was putting its future in danger. they have called on the board to explore all possible avenues, including a sale if necessary.

Mr Cosgrave initially posted criticism of Israel’s response in Gaza on X, formerly known on Twitter, on October 13th. “I’m shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland’s government, who for once are doing the right thing,” the post read. “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are. headtopics.com

The comments caused Israeli tech companies and investors to withdraw from the event, along with a number of high profile speakers such as Amy Poehler and Gillian Anderson. Although Mr Cosgrave issued an apology on X and a lengthier post on the company’s blog the following day, he eventually resigned his position on Saturday following the exodus of big-name companies continued. Intel, Google, Siemens, Meta, Stripe and Amazon Web Services all withdrew their support from the event.

IrishTimes »

