Web Summit CEO emphasizes the importance of hard conversations

Web Summit should be a space for hard conversations, not be the subject of them, its new chief executive Katherine Maher told the Lisbon event on its opening night. Ms Maher was addressing the recent controversy around her predecessor and Web Summit co-founder Paddy Cosgrave, who stepped down last month following posts he made on social media about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I think it’s important to say that I believe everyone, everywhere, has the right to express their views on what is happening in the world. This is true whether those views are wise and well-considered, or disposable and disappear in the doom scroll,” she said. “But having a right to expression, and considering the weight of your words are two different things. As the new CEO, I have two things I want to make clea

