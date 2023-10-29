Weather Warnings In Place Across The Country

The (very) windy weather of the last few days shows no sign of waning as there are further weather warnings in place tonight.

National forecaster Met Éireann has issued a status orange warning for coastal counties in the west and north while the rest of the country has been placed under status yellow. Status orange means that people living in these areas should be prepared for bad weather conditions and status yellow advises people to be aware.Winds of up to 120 km/h are likely in coastal counties with the remainder of the country exposed to winds of 70 km/h.As if that wasn’t enough, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing on Monday night so there may be snow on Tuesday.

