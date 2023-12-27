Weather Warnings for West Coast of Ireland

Weather warnings are in place for the whole of the country on Wednesday, but Atlantic coastal counties will fare worst. Strong winds as well as some very heavy and thundery showers are poised to strike the west coast in the coming hours with Met Éireann warning of dangerous and disruptive conditions. The forecaster has issued a status orange wind warning, which means “dangerous and disruptive” conditions, for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Galway from 3pm until midnight.

The orange wind warning has been issued in anticipation of strong to gale force westerly winds, coupled with spring tides. Met Éireann also warned that coastal flooding is likely in those regions. Meanwhile, there is a status yellow warning, which means "localised danger", in place for wind and rain across the entire country until midnight tonight. That warning has been issued in response to very strong and gusty southwesterly winds in conjunction with spring tides, which "may lead to coastal flooding"





