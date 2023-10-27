Weather experts keeping close eye on 'nasty storm' as jet stream heads our way

Weather models continue to show the potential for a 'nasty low' in the middle of next week, though it remains to be seen whether Ireland will be significantly affected by the change in conditions.

Ever-reliable forecaster Alan O'Reilly, who runs the popular @CarlowWeather X account, insists he will be keeping a close eye on developments as a powerful jet stream looks like it could be heading Ireland's way.

As of yesterday, models displayed what Alan describes as a "chance of a nasty low around next Thursday" but it's still too far out to determine the exact track or intensity of the jet stream.He posted: "Models still going for a nasty storm next week, thankfully for us it keeps the strong winds South of us for now. Needs to be watched closely though, long way away yet. Could end up hitting France.

Met Eireann's general forecast for the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend, meanwhile, is one that anticipates plenty of showers breaking up sunny spells throughout the coming days. Friday, October 27, will initially see showers mainly impacting coastal counties in the east and south but these will become more widespread into the afternoon and there's the potential for thunderstorms and heavy downpours, possibly leading to spot flooding. Highs of 11C to 14C are forecast today but temperatures could drop to as low as 6C tonight.

As for Saturday, it's a similar story with a mixture of sunny spells and showers expected, some will turn heavy in places into the afternoon and similar temperatures to Friday are forecast. Sunday will begin with fog lingering in places as a cloudy and wet start to the day is forecast, with the rain set to clear westwards throughout the day.

