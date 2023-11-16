Weather expert warns about the unpredictability of extended forecasts

Ireland has been experiencing a spell of unsettled weather in recent months and has already been hit by three storms - Agnes, Ciaran and Debi. With the winter months looming, long-range weather maps have started hinting at the possibility of snow in parts of the country. This has prompted one weather expert to issue a reminder about the unpredictability of extended forecasts, which often chop and change due to the dynamic nature of the atmosphere.

Alan O’Reilly took to his popular Carlow Weather social media accounts on Wednesday to share a video update on the upcoming weather. READ MORE: Ireland weather: Rain forecast to sweep across the country with 10mm possible in one area Citing an outlet that claimed 5cm of snow is coming to Ireland in two weeks, he explained: “The GFS weather model this morning did show some wintry weather over us. The 5cm would have been on the top of Lugnaquilla, even on their charts, top of Wicklow Mountains. But the next update shows the cold weather is nowhere near u

