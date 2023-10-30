Wear Small Underwear and Be Yourself: Helen Flanagan’s Tips On How To Be Sexy

readers earlier this year so it makes sense really that Helen Flanagan would give people tips on how to be sexy.

The actress-turned-model told the magazine during her most recent interview that picking the right underwear can make all the difference. “Either underwear that’s a bit too small or a padded bra – they’re your best bets,” she explained before adding that being yourself is important.

“It’s never sexy trying to be someone that you’re not… You look better if you’re not aware. I just forget that the cameras are there!” (Sure she does.) Helen also said that having too much to drink is not attractive. She explained: “I cringe when I see myself on TV when I’ve had a drink, because I start swearing too much! That’s not sexy.” headtopics.com

So there you have it: being sexy means wear small underwear, act normally and avoid cocktail-induced swearing. Although as women who have previously suffered through the pain of too-small underwear, entirely by accident, we might skip that one.

We may never be as ‘sexy’ as Helen but we reckon our boobs and bums will thank us for it in the long run!FriendsKim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kidsTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight headtopics.com

