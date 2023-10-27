'We were trapped like rats', survivor tells inquests

Another survivor told how, as he tried to escape the blaze, he thought he was wearing gloves but subsequently realised what he was feeling was his skin coming off.

In his original statements to gardaí in 1981, Mr Burke described how he and his friend, Leslie Mulligan, put their coats around their arms and broke the glass on one of the windows. He said he lowered the girl to safety before he shouted in the window again, saw"a shadow" and put his hand in. He said a girl grabbed him and he also pulled her to safety through the window.

Describing the moment he first became aware of the fire, Mr Burke said he had been on the dancefloor and was on his way back to his seat when he noticed the smell of smoke before looking up and seeing the flames in the West Alcove. headtopics.com

He said he tried to force the bar up towards the ceiling and it moved a little but"the door would not open"."The door did not open any bit…There was panic at the door and I thought I was going to be killed."He said he arrived at exit five and a bouncer pulled him out. He said he thought he was the last person out through exit number five.

Mr Byrne became upset as he told Brenda Campbell KC, representing a number of families of the deceased:"We were actually going mad in there. We were trapped like rats trying to get out and we couldn’t."He said he had been attending the Stardust for the first time on the night of the fire. Mr Baitson said he remembered he had been dancing with his friends to the song"Lorraine" by the group Bad Manners when someone shouted"fire". headtopics.com

