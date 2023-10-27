“We Want More Tits” – Free Pizza Campaign Sparks Outrage

A restaurant in the US received serious backlash after launching a social media campaign to provide free pizza for female students, on the condition that they had to show the lads behind the counter their breasts.
Drew’s Pizzeria advertised the sexist and crude promotion on their Twitter account. The late night pizza joint, that is located at Illinois college campus, decided to offer girls an alternative way to pay for pizza slices.
“LAST CALL TITS FOR PIZZA”, was one of the tweets sent out by the person (juvenile delinquent) responsible for the company’s Twitter account. To make matters worse the promotion was only available late at night, because sober girls are obviously more reluctant to flash for food and would rather fork out the $10.99 for a large pizza. headtopics.com
One male customer enjoyed the viewing, posting the following onto Craigslist to say he’d be back, “for the pizza and titties,” probably because it is the only place he’ll ever see a pair. Drew’s Pizzeria has since deleted their account and female breasts will now be a distant memory… back to the magazine and DVD collection, lads.