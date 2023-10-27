“We Want More Tits” – Free Pizza Campaign Sparks Outrage

A restaurant in the US received serious backlash after launching a social media campaign to provide free pizza for female students, on the condition that they had to show the lads behind the counter their breasts.

Drew’s Pizzeria advertised the sexist and crude promotion on their Twitter account. The late night pizza joint, that is located at Illinois college campus, decided to offer girls an alternative way to pay for pizza slices.

“LAST CALL TITS FOR PIZZA”, was one of the tweets sent out by the person (juvenile delinquent) responsible for the company’s Twitter account. To make matters worse the promotion was only available late at night, because sober girls are obviously more reluctant to flash for food and would rather fork out the $10.99 for a large pizza. headtopics.com

One male customer enjoyed the viewing, posting the following onto Craigslist to say he’d be back, “for the pizza and titties,” probably because it is the only place he’ll ever see a pair. Drew’s Pizzeria has since deleted their account and female breasts will now be a distant memory… back to the magazine and DVD collection, lads.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Her.ie Pick Their Favourite Inspirational Women For International Women’s DayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

ITV responds to claims Stacey Solomon has quit Loose WomenITV has responded to claims that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women. The presenter stepped away from the show during her last pregnancy. Read more ⮕

In Ukraine: New Campaign Urges Women To Boycott Sex To ProtestThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Women Share And Compare Snaps Of Their Cervixes OnlineThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Guy tries to date six women in one night, it backfires hilariouslyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Women in Sport: All-Ireland Winning Captain Geraldine McLaughlinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕