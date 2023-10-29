With 111 senior international caps to her name and no shortage of club set-ups experienced, the Birmingham City defender is well versed to speak on the current state of play.

Gleeson has overseen three Uefa Nations League wins to date, with 12 goals scored and just one conceded as Ireland sit top of Group B1, on the cusp of promotion to League A — which would significantly boost their Euro 2025 qualification hopes.“Really enjoyable,” she told reporters after Friday night’s 5-1 win over Albania at Tallaght Stadium.

Advertisement “And so much background staff, the support is unbelievable for us. They’re brilliant people. They’re constantly just looking out for us, trying to do their best for us and the buzz has been really, really nice in camp.” headtopics.com

“We have upped the ranks even in terms of the support that we get so we have everything to be our best,” Quinn continued. “It puts more on us as the players. They’re giving us everything they can to perform in terms of nutritionists, psychologists, S&C.

“Sometimes you have it at club level and we didn’t have it as much at international level in the past while, they’re giving us all the tools so we’ve got to make sure we use it. Stability has been hugely important, with on-field results doing no harm either as confidence is built and a more front-footed style is developed. headtopics.com

“Some of the changes are important for us to progress. We want it so bad, we want to keep growing. We’ve tasted tournament football and we want to do it again in the Euros. “Ah, I’ve known Diane since I’ve been 14 or 15 and she was the U17 captain,” she smiled. “I remember her being such a leader back then and really looking up to her for me coming in.

