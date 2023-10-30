‘We should all be talking about Annette Bening and Jodie Foster’s extraordinary performances’: Nyad director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

In September 2013 a news story caught the eye of the future Oscar winner Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi: Diana Nyad, who was 64 at the time, began her fifth and final attempt to swim from Cuba to the United States.

Nyad, a thrilling account of that swim, is the first narrative feature from Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, her husband and codirector, who won an Academy Award for their 2018 documentary As the film opens, Diana Nyad (a career-best turn from Bening) is a retired endurance swimmer who has decided, at the age of 60, to get back in the water to attempt the record-breaking swim she failed to complete three decades before. Aided by her long-suffering best friend and coach, Bonnie Stoll (Foster), and various allies (including Ifans’s navigator), the staunch and single-minded swimmer attempts a record-breaking 53-hour marathon through the shark-infested Straits of Florida.

Nyad’s steely determination, as sharply captured by Julia Cox’s script, has rubbed several critics the wrong way. Various reviews have taken issue with Nyad’s on-screen “likeability” or “force-10 frosty disdain”. Clayton Davis, Variety’s awards correspondent, has even suggested that the character will hurt Bening’s chances of an Oscar. headtopics.com

A snippet of archive footage used in the movie shows a self-possessed young Nyad, buoyed by record-breaking swims in the Bay of Naples and around Manhattan Island, on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show. “She’s like the sexiest person on Earth,” Vasarhelyi says. “I couldn’t see it enough. She walks into the room like she owns the room. I was fascinated by the audacity of being able to do that at 28.

Another critic asked if Nyad’s use of a suit to protect her from fatal jellyfish stings during the Cuban attempt contravened rules governing “unassisted” swims.

