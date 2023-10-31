Back-to-back All-Ireland winning under-20 boss Ryan told the Evening Echo: “Obviously, we were very happy with the effort the lads gave us all year."And the spirit within the group was excellent but you want a long season.Ryan pointed to the organisation and learning in dealing with the block of games in the round robin system as something to carry into next season.“John Kiely is there seven or eight years so they have that down.

“We were extremely well prepared for the Waterford game and the six-day turnaround then for Tipperary kind of caught us, to a degree. “When you don’t win your home games, you’re trying to go away then to Clare and Limerick, who have probably been the best two teams in the country for the last couple of years.”

Ryan says the difficulty in communicating messages to the players on match days was “one thing that really caught us.” He explained: “At under-20 level, it’s not as enforced and when I was involved as a coach, we had a maor foirne.“People in the stand or communicating with hurley-carriers – that we didn’t have and that probably affected us a bit.

"The GAA have made it very difficult. We're one of the few sports where you can't communicate with the players and I think it's crazy. "You can empower the players to make decisions, of course, but you have to be able to get messages on, too.

