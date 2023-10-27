We’re heading to Topshop straight away to buy Pippa’s GORGE €56 dress

Sharing a picture while on holidays in Portugal, Pippa showed off her new Topshop gúna and we love it.

Available in sizes 4 to 18, the dress is the perfect addition to your wardrobe ahead of the heatwave we’re expecting this weekend. Wear it as Pippa has with nude mules and a little nude clutch or give it a totally different vibe with of Birk-style sandals and a straw bag for a more relaxed look, similar to that on the Topshop website.

Read more:

Herdotie »

This Topshop dress is all over the place so hurry up and get itThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Penneys is selling a Gucci bag dupe for only €16… and it’s GORGEThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

All eyes were on Meghan Markle’s STUNNING dress in Sydney this morningThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Summer BBQs sorted: This Limerick model’s €32 floral dress is everythingIt can be tough to dress for summer BBQ season - but Limerick model Laura O'Shea shows us how in a €32 dress from Laois Shopping Centre. Read more ⮕

This stunning €55 slip dress from River Island comes in SEVEN different coloursThis stunning €55 slip dress from River Island comes in SEVEN different colours. Read more ⮕

It Started With A Dress: A Not So Welcome Weight LossThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕