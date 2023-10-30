We’re dying to get our hands on Suzanne Jackson’s €14 Penneys swimsuit

Whether you’ve your two weeks in Lanzarote already booked, you’re travelling further afield or you’re still spending every evening on SkyScanner trying to figure out where to go, pretty much everyone has holiday fever right now.
The thought of stepping off a plane to be hit by a wall of heat is pretty much the only thing getting us through this month so we’re in full planning mode, which includes buying a holiday wardrobe. Sure all the decent summer stuff will be gone from the shops by the time summer actually comes around anyway so might as well grab it while we can.Primark shared an image of blogger Suzanne Jackson wearing it on her own holidays in Dubai recently on Instagram and we’re dying to pick it up.
It can be hard to find a genuinely flattering one-piece but we reckon that with the ruffle V-front this is just the job.Penneys also has some fab summer shoes in at the moment – we’ll be nipping in and stockpiling sandals now before everything’s gone. headtopics.com