We pity the poor Dublin driver who parked the car and arrived back to THIS

Yep, a white van had just banged into the side of the 152 Opel Insignia, not a bother.Nope, not at all, and at the time of writing this, said owner still hadn’t arrived back at the scene.

However, security and Gardaí are now there to help the driver and we hope the matter is resolved soon.carbohydrateSurvey reveals the most popular places for proposals this Christmas season104-year-old woman says the secret to a long life is ‘a Guinness a day and don’t marry’People who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier, science says

The Irish Times view on the Liffey: a river that defines DublinThere is no sweeter view of Dublin, looking east in the early morning or west at evening time, than the play of sunlight on the river Read more ⮕

Kemal Husen and Sorome Negash win 2023 Dublin MarathonElite athletes Kemal Husen and Sorome Negash have won the 2023 Irish Life Dublin Marathon Read more ⮕

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

Road closures as 20,000 to tackle Dublin MarathonRoads around Dublin city will be closed to traffic for portions of the day as more than 20,000 people tackle the Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Dublin Marathon: Determination and helping good causes define club runners‘There’s only a few of us left … I feel so blessed that I’ve been able to get to the start every year’ Read more ⮕